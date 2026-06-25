FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Face Tigers On June 25

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .233 BA, .306 OBP and .467 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 43 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 6) against the Blue Jays.

The Tigers will send Troy Melton (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.56 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News