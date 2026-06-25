Christian Walker And Astros Face Tigers On June 25
Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .233 BA, .306 OBP and .467 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 43 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 6) against the Blue Jays.
The Tigers will send Troy Melton (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.56 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.