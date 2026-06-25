Christian Walker And Astros Face Tigers On June 25

Walker is hitting for a .233 BA, .306 OBP and .467 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 43 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 6) against the Blue Jays.

The Tigers will send Troy Melton (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.56 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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