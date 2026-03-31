Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On March 31

Walker had a .238 BA, .297 OBP and .421 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .717 and he scored 72 runs. In 640 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 88 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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