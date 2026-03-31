Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Red Sox On March 31
Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Walker had a .238 BA, .297 OBP and .421 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .717 and he scored 72 runs. In 640 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 88 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Brayan Bello makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.