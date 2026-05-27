Christian Walker And Astros Play Rangers On May 27

Walker is hitting for a .260 BA, .333 OBP and .529 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 32 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (7th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.