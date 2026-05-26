Christian Walker And Astros Take On Rangers On May 26

Walker is hitting for a .265 BA, .339 OBP and .540 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored 32 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (6th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Jack Leiter (1-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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