Christian Walker And Astros Face Orioles On April 29

Walker is hitting for a .299 BA, .377 OBP and .579 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .956, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.

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