Christian Walker And Astros Play Mariners On Aug. 16

Walker is hitting for a .236 BA, .314 OBP and .451 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 61 runs. In 493 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 71 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.15 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

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