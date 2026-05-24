Christian Walker And Astros Face Cubs On May 24

Walker is hitting for a .266 BA, .340 OBP and .521 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 30 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs (13th in MLB). He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (4-4 with a 3.37 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.

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