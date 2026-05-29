Christian Walker And Astros Play Brewers On May 29
Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park, on Friday, May 29 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .255 BA, .330 OBP and .519 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 33 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (8th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.
The Brewers will look to Coleman Crow (0-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.