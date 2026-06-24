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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Play Blue Jays On June 24

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Walker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .233 BA, .306 OBP and .467 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 43 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (12th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 6) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (3-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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