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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 23

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Walker has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .238 BA, .312 OBP and .476 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 43 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (12th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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