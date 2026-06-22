Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 22

Walker is hitting for a .241 BA, .313 OBP and .481 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 43 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Dylan Cease (4-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.71 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

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