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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 22

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, June 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Walker has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .241 BA, .313 OBP and .481 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 43 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (10th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Dylan Cease (4-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.71 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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