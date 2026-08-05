Christian Walker And Astros Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 5

Walker is hitting for a .237 BA, .313 OBP and .458 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 57 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 64 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jameson Taillon (2-6 with a 5.92 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.