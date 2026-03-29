Christian Walker And Astros Play Angels On March 29
Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will face the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Walker had a .238 BA, .297 OBP and .421 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .717 and he scored 72 runs. In 640 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 88 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
Jack Kochanowicz will make his first start of the season for the Angels.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.