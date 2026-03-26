Christian Walker And Astros Take On Angels On March 26

Walker had a .238 BA, .297 OBP and .421 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .717 and he scored 72 runs. In 640 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 88 runs.

Jose Soriano starts for the first time this season for the Angels.

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