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Christian Scott
New York Mets

Christian Scott

New York Mets • #45 SP

Christian Scott And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 30

Christian Scott will get the start for his New York Mets against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Scott has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Scott is 0-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Scott

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