Christian Scott And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 30

Scott is 0-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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