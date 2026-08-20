Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Take On Yankees On Aug. 20

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .259 BA, .304 OBP and .518 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored eight runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (6-6 with a 3.22 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.