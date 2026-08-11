Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 11

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .236 BA, .300 OBP and .455 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored five runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (7-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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