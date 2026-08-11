Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 11
Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Encarnacion-Strand has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .236 BA, .300 OBP and .455 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored five runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Twins.
The Twins will send Bailey Ober (7-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.