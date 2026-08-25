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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Baltimore Orioles

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Baltimore Orioles • #32 1B

Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Play Cardinals On Aug. 25

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Baltimore Orioles will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Encarnacion-Strand has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .229 BA, .272 OBP and .458 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored eight runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Encarnacion-Strand

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