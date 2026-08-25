Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Play Cardinals On Aug. 25

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .229 BA, .272 OBP and .458 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored eight runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.04 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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