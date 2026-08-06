Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 6

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .267 BA, .327 OBP and .533 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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