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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Baltimore Orioles

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Baltimore Orioles • #32 1B

Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 6

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Encarnacion-Strand has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .267 BA, .327 OBP and .533 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored five runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Encarnacion-Strand

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