Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 5
Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Encarnacion-Strand has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .262 BA, .326 OBP and .524 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored five runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.
The Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-7) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.