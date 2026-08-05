Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 5

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .262 BA, .326 OBP and .524 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored five runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-7) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.