Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 4

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .289 BA, .357 OBP and .579 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .936 and he has scored five runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-3 with a 7.98 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.

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