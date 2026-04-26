FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves • #51 SP

Chris Sale And Braves Face Phillies On April 26

Chris Sale will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Sale has -138 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sale is 4-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, April 18 when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Sale

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News