Chris Sale And Braves Face Phillies On April 26

Sale is 4-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, April 18 when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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