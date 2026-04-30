Chris Bassitt And Orioles Face Astros On April 30

Bassitt is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday, April 22 when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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