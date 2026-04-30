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Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles

Chris Bassitt

Baltimore Orioles • #40 SP

Chris Bassitt And Orioles Face Astros On April 30

Chris Bassitt will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Bassitt has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Bassitt is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday, April 22 when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Bassitt

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