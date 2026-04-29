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Chris Bassitt
Baltimore Orioles

Chris Bassitt

Baltimore Orioles • #40 SP

Chris Bassitt And Orioles Play Astros On April 29

Chris Bassitt will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Bassitt has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bassitt is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Bassitt

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