Chris Bassitt And Orioles Play Astros On April 29

Bassitt is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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