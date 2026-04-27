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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Rays On April 27

Chase DeLauter and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 27 at 6:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .233 BA, .327 OBP and .478 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 12 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

The Rays will send Steven Matz (3-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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