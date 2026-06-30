Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Rangers On June 30

DeLauter is hitting for a .269 BA, .341 OBP and .414 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 25 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (6-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.