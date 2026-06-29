Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Rangers On June 29

DeLauter is hitting for a .265 BA, .338 OBP and .408 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 25 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Mariners.

The Rangers will look to Tyler Alexander (1-1) in his third start of the season.

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