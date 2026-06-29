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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Rangers On June 29

Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .265 BA, .338 OBP and .408 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 25 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Mariners.

The Rangers will look to Tyler Alexander (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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