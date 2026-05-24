Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Phillies On May 24

DeLauter is hitting for a .266 BA, .350 OBP and .458 SLG with an 11.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 19 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Andrew Painter (1-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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