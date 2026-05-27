Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Nationals On May 27

DeLauter is hitting for a .255 BA, .340 OBP and .436 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 20 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (1-3 with a 6.17 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.