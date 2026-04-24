Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 24

DeLauter is hitting for a .235 BA, .330 OBP and .506 SLG with an 11.7% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 12 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Max Scherzer (1-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.16 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

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