Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Astros On April 22

DeLauter is hitting for a .221 BA, .322 OBP and .506 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 12 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (0-1) gets the start for the Astros, his second of the season.

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