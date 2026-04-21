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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Astros On April 21

Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .219 BA, .318 OBP and .493 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 11 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Ryan Weiss (0-2) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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