Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Astros On April 21

DeLauter is hitting for a .219 BA, .318 OBP and .493 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 11 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Ryan Weiss (0-2) in his second start of the season.

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