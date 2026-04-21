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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Play Rays On April 21

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Burns has -104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 1-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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