Chase Burns And Reds Play Rays On April 21

Burns is 1-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.