Chase Burns And Reds Take On Pirates On March 30

Burns went 0-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Pirates averaged 3.6 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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