Chase Burns And Reds Take On Pirates On March 30
Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Burns has +114 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Burns went 0-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Pirates averaged 3.6 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.