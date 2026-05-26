Chase Burns And Reds Play Mets On May 26

Burns is 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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