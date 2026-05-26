FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Play Mets On May 26

Chase Burns will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Burns has -114 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News