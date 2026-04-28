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Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers

Chad Patrick

Milwaukee Brewers • #39 SP

Chad Patrick And Brewers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 28

Chad Patrick will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Patrick has +130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Patrick is 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chad Patrick

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