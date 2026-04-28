Chad Patrick And Brewers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 28

Patrick is 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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