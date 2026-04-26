Cedric Mullins And Rays Play Twins On April 26

Mullins is hitting for a .145 BA, .209 OBP and .265 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .474 and he has scored eight runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Mullins has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.96 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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