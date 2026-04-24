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Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays

Cedric Mullins

Tampa Bay Rays • #31 CF

Cedric Mullins And Rays Play Twins On April 24

Cedric Mullins and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Mullins has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mullins is hitting for a .156 BA, .205 OBP and .286 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .491 and he has scored seven runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Mullins has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Taj Bradley (3-0 with a 1.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Mullins

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