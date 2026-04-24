Cedric Mullins And Rays Play Twins On April 24

Mullins is hitting for a .156 BA, .205 OBP and .286 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .491 and he has scored seven runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Mullins has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Taj Bradley (3-0 with a 1.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.

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