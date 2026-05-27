Cedric Mullins And Rays Take On Orioles On May 27

Mullins is hitting for a .189 BA, .257 OBP and .277 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .534 and he has scored 17 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Mullins has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

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