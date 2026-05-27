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Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays

Cedric Mullins

Tampa Bay Rays • #31 CF

Cedric Mullins And Rays Take On Orioles On May 27

Cedric Mullins and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Mullins has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mullins is hitting for a .189 BA, .257 OBP and .277 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .534 and he has scored 17 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. Mullins has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Mullins

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