Cedric Mullins And Rays Take On Orioles On May 25

Mullins is hitting for a .192 BA, .255 OBP and .285 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .539 and he has scored 16 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. Mullins has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Yankees.

Kyle Bradish (2-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.