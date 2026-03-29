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Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays

Cedric Mullins

Tampa Bay Rays • #31 CF

Cedric Mullins And Rays Square Off Against Cardinals On March 29

Cedric Mullins and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Mullins has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Mullins had a .216 BA, .299 OBP and .391 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate last season. His OPS was .690 and he scored 58 runs. In 498 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 59 runs. Mullins recorded 22 steals on 26 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Mullins

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