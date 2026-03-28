Cedric Mullins And Rays Face Cardinals On March 28

Mullins had a .216 BA, .299 OBP and .391 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate last season. His OPS was .690 and he scored 58 runs. In 498 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 59 runs. Mullins recorded 22 steals on 26 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

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