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Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox

Ceddanne Rafaela

Boston Red Sox • #3 CF

Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On May 24

Ceddanne Rafaela and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Rafaela has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rafaela is hitting for a .280 BA, .352 OBP and .433 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 21 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Rafaela has recorded three steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ceddanne Rafaela

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