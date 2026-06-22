Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Take On Rockies On June 22

Rafaela is hitting for a .286 BA, .337 OBP and .448 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 31 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 32 runs. Rafaela has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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