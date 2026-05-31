Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Rockies On May 31

Schmitt is hitting for a .288 BA, .327 OBP and .550 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored 26 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Schmitt has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-0) gets the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

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