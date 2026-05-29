Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Rockies On May 29

Schmitt is hitting for a .291 BA, .332 OBP and .555 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .887, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Schmitt has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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