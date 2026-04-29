Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Phillies On April 29

Schmitt is hitting for a .286 BA, .337 OBP and .524 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 10 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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