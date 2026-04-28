Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Phillies On April 28

Schmitt is hitting for a .296 BA, .348 OBP and .543 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 10 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.

Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.91 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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