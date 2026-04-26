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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Marlins On April 26

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .295 BA, .341 OBP and .513 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored eight runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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