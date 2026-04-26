Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Marlins On April 26

Schmitt is hitting for a .295 BA, .341 OBP and .513 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored eight runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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