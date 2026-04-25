Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Marlins On April 25

Schmitt is hitting for a .280 BA, .321 OBP and .453 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored seven runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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