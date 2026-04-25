FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Marlins On April 25

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will face the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .280 BA, .321 OBP and .453 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored seven runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News